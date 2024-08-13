  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

Paris Olympics: Tinubu Lauds D’Tigress Coach, Rena Wakama, On Recognition as Women Basketball Best Coach

Featured | 1 hour ago

·       Thanks, Nigerian contingent for the sportsmanship and discipline displayed during the games

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated D’Tigress’ coach, Ms Rena Wakama, on her recognition as the best coach of women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, put up a spectacular performance at the Olympics, becoming the first African basketball team to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Games.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the recognition of Ms. Wakama, 32, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), further confirmed her well-established leadership qualities and dedication to excellence.

President Tinubu commended the team, the coach, and all those who played a part in the unprecedented feat at the Olympics, enjoining them not to relent or become crestfallen but to remain resilient and determined for greatness.

The President affirmed that winning trophies and medals is the ultimate goal in competitive sports, but nothing trumps the place of good sportsmanship, discipline, and sacrifice shown by all those who held the Nigerian flag at the Olympic Games.

President Tinubu also thanked the Nigerian contingent and wished them success in their respective endeavours.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.