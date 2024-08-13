  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

Obasanjo, Babangida Absent as Gowon, Abdulsalami, Buhari, Jonathan Pass Vote of Confidence on Tinubu 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Past Nigerian leaders including Generals Yaku

bu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar,  Muhammadu Buhari and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu’s leadership of the nation. 

This was one of the highlights of the maiden meeting of the National Council of States (NCS) presided over by President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The duo of former Presidents Buhari and Jonathan attended the meeting physically, while Generals Gowon and Abubakar joined virtually. 

However, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and General Babangida were conspicuously absent. 

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said the council unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu for the way he has governed the country so far. 

According to him, the council was satisfied with the presentations made by ministers on the progress of the economy. 

Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, said the council also praised Tinubu for resisting a forceful takeover of government. 

Alake, who said the recent #EndBadGovernance action was not a protest but a movement, added that the NCS affirmed that nobody will be allowed to change the government except through the ballot box. 

He revealed that seven ministers made presentations to the council on the progress being made on economic diversification and economy. 

On his part, the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the ministers updated the council on the progress of the macroeconomic policies being followed which he said has placed the country of the path of growth and stability. 

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.