Obasanjo, Babangida Absent as Gowon, Abdulsalami, Buhari, Jonathan Pass Vote of Confidence on Tinubu 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Past Nigerian leaders including Generals Yaku

bu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Muhammadu Buhari and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu’s leadership of the nation.

This was one of the highlights of the maiden meeting of the National Council of States (NCS) presided over by President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The duo of former Presidents Buhari and Jonathan attended the meeting physically, while Generals Gowon and Abubakar joined virtually.

However, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and General Babangida were conspicuously absent.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said the council unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu for the way he has governed the country so far.

According to him, the council was satisfied with the presentations made by ministers on the progress of the economy.

Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, said the council also praised Tinubu for resisting a forceful takeover of government.

Alake, who said the recent #EndBadGovernance action was not a protest but a movement, added that the NCS affirmed that nobody will be allowed to change the government except through the ballot box.

He revealed that seven ministers made presentations to the council on the progress being made on economic diversification and economy.

On his part, the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the ministers updated the council on the progress of the macroeconomic policies being followed which he said has placed the country of the path of growth and stability.

