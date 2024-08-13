NERC Enlightens Electricity Consumers, Resolves Complaints in Calabar

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has urged electricity consumers to utilise the NERC Contact Centre and the its forum offices to resolve complaints.

At a NERC town hall meeting and complaint resolution forum in Calabar, Cross River State, the NERC Commissioner, Consumer Affairs, Aisha Mahmud said NERC was committed to improving customer satisfaction by the electricity Distribution Companies (Discos).

“We are here in Calabar to resolve problems just as we have done in several parts of the country, and it has been a huge success. Complaints are to be resolved on the spot, and NERC will ensure this is done, except for some technical issues that require investigation by the Disco,” a statement from the power sector,” the regulator said.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Eka Williams, commended NERC for organising the event where issues were resolved instantly by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

“What NERC has done today is commendable and we must thank them for taking the proactive steps in organising a town hall meeting to engage the electricity consumers in Calabar on their rights and obligations,” Eka noted.

The member representing Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Joseph Bassey, the statement said, recalled how NERC once resolved his overbilling complaint as the Disco adjusted his bill and gave him credit units.

“So, I want to use this platform to encourage you as my constituents and electricity consumers in Calabar to visit the NERC forum office in Calabar and make your complaints whenever you feel cheated or underserved by Port Harcourt Disco.”