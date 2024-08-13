Japan to Boost Power Supply in Ogun, Lagos Axis with $500m Investment

Arthur Eriye

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has invested $500 million to boost power supply in the Ogun and Lagos corridor.

Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, revealed this over the weekend when Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State paid him a courtesy visit.

Adelabu, in a statement, by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, described the agency’s investment as a boost to the Nigerian economy.

Tunji quoted Adelabu as explaining that the gesture was meant to strengthen transmission infrastructure along Lagos-Ogun Industrial area.

According to him, the investment will particularly cover Agbara, Mowe and Shagamu industrial clusters.

“We also have the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) projects, the highlights of which include boosting power transmission infrastructure within and outside the Ogun industrial corridors.Also ongoing are some Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN)’s projects aimed at enhancing power supply to Ogun.

“All these will involve building additional power transmission substations and upgrading existing ones as well as reconductoring existing weak high voltage power lines and new extensions for capacity strengthening and expansion,” Adelabu said.

In his remarks, Abiodun applauded the minister for the overwhelming noticeable improvements in power supply across the country.

He also commended Adelabu on the ongoing turnaround being witnessed in the nation’s power sector and enjoined him to sustain the momentum, which he said would further galvanize the economy.