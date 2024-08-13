IYD: Obasanjo to Train Youths on Cassava Farming

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), yesterday, disclosed plans to train youths in cassava farming in an effort to empower them and work towards food security and self-employment.

The pilot scheme would involve about 200 youth participants who would be trained, given land to cultivate, supervise the farm, so that they would become their own employers.

The chairperson of the Youth Development Centre of the OOPL, Dr. Bisi Kolapo, disclosed the plan of the Youth Centre, at an event to commemorate the 2024 International Youth Day, held at the Amphitheatre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

While the theme of the 2024 International Youth Day is “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, Obasanjo Centre programme featured Agbeloba: “Exploring Cultural Ways to Transform Food System in Nigeria.”

The event, where various speakers spoke on youth development, also featured stage plays, cultural dance, interactive sessions and musicals, depicting importance of agriculture as a means of youth employment and to ensure food security.

Kolapo, urged youths to emulate former President Olusegun Obasanjo by being focused and positive on what they are doing, advising them not to allow anything to hinder them from making a difference.

This is just as the youths were also urged to imbibe healthy habits that promote sustainable environment and help to fight effect of climate change which also impact negatively on agricultural production.

The youth were told to shun anti-social vices such as internet scam, abuse of drugs and substances among others and concentrate on using their energy productively to enhance food production.

Kolapo said: “You can always allow the life of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, born in the village of Ibogun over 85 years ago to inspire you to be great in life.

“Notwithstanding Baba Obasanjo’s early struggle in life, he is today a renowned farmer, a world leader, an entrepreneur and father to many across the world. You too must click to progress and greater heights as theme of this year International Youth Day implies.

“You must join the efforts to tackle the prevailing hunger in the land by embracing agriculture. It is time for our youths to channel their productive energy to overcome the challenge of food crisis in the country”.

In her welcome address, the Programme Manager, Youth Development Centre of OOPL, Omolara Kehinde, said Nigeria has food problem because people, particularly, youth are not ready to farm again.

Kehinde urged the youth to use the digital platforms to enhance food production.

She said that this would be in line with the International Youth Day 2024 theme “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

Kehinde urged the youth to stop seeing agricultural practices as being dirty encouraging them to embrace even if it is backyard farming to support whatever the bigger farmers are also bringing into the market.

She said: “In Nigeria, transforming our food systems is essential for enhancing food security and central to this transformation is the concept of ‘farming what one can eat’.

“By aligning agricultural practices with local consumption needs, we can harness our rich agricultural potential more effectively. This approach reduces reliance on imported food, supports local economies, and promotes healthier diets.

“Let us support digital inclusion and agricultural innovation to empower youth as leaders in creating sustainable food systems.

“Together, we can turn digital clicks into meaningful progress and build a future where every Nigerian enjoys food security and nutrition”.

One of the guest speakers, Mrs. Temilade Kilaso, urged the youths to have a friendly disposition towards preserving the environment and mitigating effect of climate change.

Kilaso who spoke on – “Embracing Modifiable Behaviour to Achieving Planetry Earth” – urging the youth to imbibe proper waste management and lead the campaign against dumping of refuse in water ways all of which are obstacles to achieving a sustainable environment.

The climate change educator said: “You need to know that our health depends on the health of our environment. Imagine a flooded environment because of blocked drainage and water ways. Imagine a dirty a environment because of indiscriminate refuse disposal. So, if we act negatively to our environment, it will respond back in the same way”.

In her lecture, Adekemi Adeoye urged the youths to embrace global green skills from ranging from sustainable farming to renewable energy use all of which help to achieve food security and fight climate change.

She said: “By investing in green skills, fostering intrapreneurship, and supporting entrepreneurship, we can create a resilient agricultural sector in Nigeria that ensures food security for all.

“The actions we take today will determine the future of our economy, the well-being of our citizens, and the health of our environment”.