Obasanjo Appeals to Biden to Remove Cuba from List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo has written to United State’s President, Joe Biden to remove Cuba from among the countries listed as sponsoring terrorism globally.


The former President in a letter dated September 3, said the effect of the listing was adversely affecting millions of Cuban citizens.


The letter read: “I have great pleasure in addressing this letter to you, Mr. President, in my capacity as former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has always advocated for peace, justice and the well-being of all nations.


“It has been brought to my attention that Cuba is currently listed by the United States  as one of the countries supporting or sponsoring terrorism globally.
“As my interaction and relationship with the government and people of Cuba is concerned, especially during and after the time of Fidel Castrol, I want to appeal to you, President Biden, to reconsider Cuba’s inclusion on the list of countries supporting terrorism globally.


“I know and appreciate what contributions Cuba made to final liquidation of colonialism and apartheid in Africa. I plead with you to act on the matter with compassion and empathy for the millions of Cuban citizens who are bearing the brunt of this inclusion of Cuba on the list of countries supporting terrorism globally.”

