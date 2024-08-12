PDP Elects Executive Members, National Delegates in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State, weekend elected chapter executive committee members across the 31 local government areas of the state to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four year.

The new leaders of the party at the grassroots level emerged at a congress where the national delegate as well as Persons Living with Disabilities(PLWD) where equally elected .

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, was among members of the party elected as national delegates held at the PDP chapter headquarters.

In a message to the local government chapters over the conduct of the congress, the state governor, who is also the leader of the PDP in the state, praised the unity of purpose urging the new officers elected to steady the Party on the Path of election victory in the state.

While addressing the stakeholders over the LGA chapter election in the state, the chairman of the PDP, Rt Hon Aniekan Akpan, had urged them to elect officers who are ready to make the needed sacrifices that will draw more faithful and supporters to the PDP.

“In this state, our party, the PDP is privileged to say as the most loved, and preferred political party for Akwa Ibom people.

“Therefore, those who will be elected must be person who will adopt an altruistic disposition that will make millions of people continue to admire the PDP and choose us.”

Commenting on the peaceful chapter election, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, attributed the success to the transparency and internal democracy in the party.

Speaking in Nsit Ubium, the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, commended the delegates and the newly elected leaders for a successful election.

In Uruan Local Government Area where the Senator representing Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Aniekan Bassey participated in the Congress, the exercise witnessed a large turnout, and the senator lauded the conduct of the congress in the area.

Former National Legal Adviser of the party, Emmanuel Enoidem, SAN, said in Etim Ekpo where he comes from, the exercise met the expectations of the party.

He said the congress was another opportunity for the party in Etim Ekpo to increase the pace and root of PDP in the area.

In Itu Local Government Area, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Kufreabasi Edidem, noted that the elective congress was “seamless and rancor-free.”

Edidem applauded the stakeholders of the party in Itu LGA for the unity in producing the first ever female chairman of the party in Itu chapter, Mrs Inemesit Maxwell.

In Eket LGA , the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Frank Archibong, said the area never failed the party urging the party faithful to keep standing by Gov Eno as he delivers his policies and programmes through the ARISE Agenda.

Stakeholders of the party in Ibiono Ibom including former Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Ignatius Edet, immediate past state assembly member, Hon Godwin Ekpo, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Borono Bassey, among others, at the congress in Oko-Ita, gave thumbs up on the emergence of the newly elected Exco of PDP in the chapter.

They expressed delight that the seamless process goes to solidify the already stronghold of PDP in the area.

In Uyo the state capital, the chapter congress produced Hon. Anthony Ekong as chapter chairman, Mrs Elizabeth Utibe Ini as vice chairman, along with 16 other members to make up the chapter executive council.

Speaking at the end of the congress, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Local Government Service Commission, Hon Monday Eyo, the Transition Committee Chairman of Uyo, Dr Uwemedimoh Udo noted that the process was hitch-free.

He commended the state leadership of the PDP for their transparency and effectiveness, while praising the Governor Eno for providing leadership and direction.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee in Ika Local Government Area and immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN alongside key stakeholders lauded the leadership disposition of Governor Eno in charting a developmental, peaceful and enviable path for the party in the State which has enhanced the smooth conduct of the congress across the State.

ln Etinan LGA, the representive of Nsit Ubium/Nsit Ibom/Etinan Federal Constituency at the National assembly, Obong Paul Ekpo, alongside others stakeholders in the area, scored the party and the Governor high in the conduct of the congress and the development in the state, pledging continue commitment of Etinan people to remain supportive to the party.

In Mkpat Enin Local Government, the senator representing Eket Senatorial District, Barr Ekong Sampson, restated the position of the stakeholders and faithful of the PDP harping on the need of the party faithful to remain relentless in entrenching the ideals of the party and working for greater success of PDP.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, the member representing Uyo/Uruan/Ibesikpo Asutan/Nsit Atai Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Mark Esset, charged the newly elected officials to remain loyal and bear true allegiance to the democratic tenets of the PDP

The congress in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA chapter of the PDP produced Mr Nsikak Nkanga as chapter chairman, Lady Ime Orok as vice chairman, and Edidiong Effiong Ekong as Treasurer, amongst others.

Former member of the House of Representatives and Board of Trustees Member of PDP, Hon Pat Ifon, Immediate Past Chapter chairmen of PDP in Esit Eket, Elder Eddy Etangkanga and his ONNA counterpart, Ubong Adiakpan on their part lauded the leadership of the party in the State for conducting a peaceful chapter Congress.

In an interaction with newsmen after the exercise, Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Affairs, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Uko, said he has confidence in the newly elected officials and expressed the that they will take the party in the local government area to enviable heights.