NIMASA, Chatham House to Engage UN Security Council on Gulf of Guinea 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Chatham House, London, have agreed to address issues of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

It therefore said it was set to raise the matter at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



NIMASA, While emphasising the progress made in combating piracy and sea robbery in the region noted that the decision to reach out to UNSC was made during a session between Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director General of NIMASA, and Dr. Alex Vines, Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House.



Mobereola in a statement by Head, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the agency and Chatham House had also commenced collaboration to convene a meeting of international stakeholders from both the public and private sector in Nigeria.

He stressed that this was with the aim of developing a position paper on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.



The NIMASA DG emphasised the importance of effective international partnership to sustain security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said: “We had a very fruitful discussion with the team at Chatham House. The decision to engage the UN Security Council is to ensure they are well informed about the progress made so far in terms of security in the Gulf of Guinea.



“We also need an independent analysis of the security situation in the Gulf of Guinea and how best to transform the gains in terms of enhanced security, into tangible economic benefits such as reduction in the cost of all Nigerian Bound freight and issues bothering on payment of war risk insurance premium for Nigerian bound vessels.

“The coming on board of Chatham House will serve as a catalyst in developing our blue economy.”

Chatham House helps people, societies and governments to understand and adapt to change and has been a source of independent analysis, trusted dialogue for 100 years.

Mobereola was accompanied by his team. Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative at the International Maritime Organisation, Bwala William was in attendance.