  • Monday, 12th August, 2024

MultiChoice Introduces Golden Window for GOtv SupaPlus

Nigeria | 57 mins ago

Leading pay-tv company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a three-month Golden Window for GOtv SupaPlus, from August 10 till November 10.  
During this Window customers who renew or upgrade their GOtv subscription to the SupaPlus package, will pay N13,900 instead of N15,700 standard rate.


Announcing the offer, Executive Head of Marketing MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, said it is a window of opportunity for customers to enjoy the best of action from the new European football season, and an interesting line-up of Africa Magic drama and movies across all Africa Magic channels.
According to Oshunkeye, “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing great value and ensuring high-quality viewing experiences for more families, we are offering this Golden Window to make premium entertainment more accessible to our valued customers.


“The offer is open to all GOtv customers who renew or upgrade their subscription to the SupaPlus package. This package comes with all Africa Magic channels including AM Showcase, and top SuperSport channels that give access to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and UEFA Champions League matches.”
League football action will kick-off this weekend, August 16 and will run throughout the window, while a new set of Africa Magic series will premiere on AM Showcase within the period.


To enjoy the offer, customers can reconnect or upgrade using the MyGOtv App or the USSD code (*288#). Customers can also download the GOtv Stream app to watch their favourite programmes on the go.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.