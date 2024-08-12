MultiChoice Introduces Golden Window for GOtv SupaPlus

Leading pay-tv company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a three-month Golden Window for GOtv SupaPlus, from August 10 till November 10.

During this Window customers who renew or upgrade their GOtv subscription to the SupaPlus package, will pay N13,900 instead of N15,700 standard rate.



Announcing the offer, Executive Head of Marketing MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, said it is a window of opportunity for customers to enjoy the best of action from the new European football season, and an interesting line-up of Africa Magic drama and movies across all Africa Magic channels.

According to Oshunkeye, “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing great value and ensuring high-quality viewing experiences for more families, we are offering this Golden Window to make premium entertainment more accessible to our valued customers.



“The offer is open to all GOtv customers who renew or upgrade their subscription to the SupaPlus package. This package comes with all Africa Magic channels including AM Showcase, and top SuperSport channels that give access to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and UEFA Champions League matches.”

League football action will kick-off this weekend, August 16 and will run throughout the window, while a new set of Africa Magic series will premiere on AM Showcase within the period.



To enjoy the offer, customers can reconnect or upgrade using the MyGOtv App or the USSD code (*288#). Customers can also download the GOtv Stream app to watch their favourite programmes on the go.