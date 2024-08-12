Group: We’ll Resist Plot by Political Actors against Tinubu’s Govt

Fidelis David in Akure

The Conscience of Yoruba Nation, an affiliate of Pan Yoruba social-political organisation, Afenifere yesterday said the people of the region will resist plot by certain rogue political actors to take to destabilise a democratically elected government of President Bola Tinubu and plunge Nigeria into intractable internal conflicts.

The group stated this in a statement issued and made available to Journalists in Akure by the Convener who doubles as the National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Kole Omololu.

Precisely, it noted that the people of Yoruba will never accept and will ever resist any thought, plan or attempt to truncate the democratically elected government of Tinubu or its subnational entities under any guise.

“At the inception, the Conscience of Yoruba Nation alongside Afenifere called for restraints. Our position then was premised on a belief that public grievances had been duly registered, clearly heard and loudly vented. We pleaded with the conveners and mobilisers of the nationwide protests to call off the protest in order to foil the plan of rogue political actors to use it to foment violence.

“Little did we know then that while our people genuinely sought to exercise their rights peacefully, some wanted to exploit the protest for mischief. The call for military intervention and the hoisting of a foreign flag by some elements in some cities in the North eventually confirmed our fear and suspicion that certain rogue political actors had planned to take advantage of the protests to destabilise a democratically elected government and plunge Nigeria into intractable internal conflicts. But that plan failed!

“We, the people of Yoruba Nation, will never accept and will ever resist any thought, plan or attempt to truncate the democratically elected government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR or its subnational entities under any guise.In our history, we have never promoted rebellion of any kind against a constitutional regime and we will never attempt to sponsor such for any reason.

“For the record, the Yoruba, an ethnic nationality of about 50 million, paid heavily for the sustenance of this federation from the unjust imprisonment of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the needless shedding of the blood of Chief S.L. Akintola, the annulment of the mandate, unjust incarceration and unexplained death of Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election and the thousands of our people killed both in war and by cruel herdsmen.

“In spite of all these provocations that reached the peak in the past eight years with the gruesome murder of Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin, the beloved daughter of our revered leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti OFR, by some mindless Fulani marauders, we have never called for violent overthrow of any democratically elected government of Nigeria. We have always resisted such and will still resist if it happens.”

The group also condemn the subversive act of hoisting of foreign flag in the North during the nationwide protest, describing it as an attempt to invite foreign powers to overrun the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and threaten the country’s existence.

“We also note with grave concern that some sections of the North have made threats of secession. We are aware that the security agencies, especially the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police, have started investigating these acts of treasons, and Nigerians are patiently waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

“While the Yoruba have no objection to any part of Nigeria to seek secession, or desire to be ruled by the military and pledge fealty to any foreign power, we advise them to reserve their right to do so till when they opt out of Nigeria. The Yoruba will decide how we chose to be governed in our independent nation if need be.”