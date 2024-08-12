Group to Mobilise 37m Youth Envoys to Accelerate SDG Decade of Action

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The NvolveMee Nigeria Campaign has revealed that it planned to mobilise 37 million youth envoys across the country towards accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Decade of Action in Nigeria.



Lead programme Director and Management Expert, Kabir Momodu, in a statement issued yesterday to commemorate 2024 International Youth Day said the groundbreaking campaign was part of the larger Envoye initiative to promote youth engagement, education, empowerment, employment and innovation.

According to him, TheNvolveMee Nigeria Campaign is positioned as a transformative national initiative designed to mobilize 37 million youth envoys across the country, as community-based leaders responsible for working towards accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Decade of Action in Nigeria.



Momodu explained that the Envoye programme would activate National Volunteer Citizens, focusing on driving national integration, promoting peace and unity, as well as fostering an inclusive environment that offers equal opportunities for all, including a strong emphasis on gender equality.

Central to this initiative, he noted, was the ambition to lead Nigeria towards a net-zero economy, utilising a green, energy-efficient, and circular economic strategy to facilitate progressive change.



Momodu emphasised that at the heart of the Campaign was a commitment to multi-ethnic inclusion, geo-economic integration, and religious tolerance.

He stressed that by inspiring emerging youth leaders, the campaign aimed to build partnerships that align with the One-Nigeria Dream Agenda, creating a unified, people-centric nation.



Momodu added: “The Envoye initiative will connect with community impact leaders across Nigeria, fostering collaboration and communication to empower voices at the grassroots level.

“This will be achieved through the creation of intergenerational policy impact programs, designed to bridge the generational gap and pave the way for a new direction in Nigeria’s growth. The campaign will also establish ‘Village2Village’ youth-centric engagement hubs across electoral wards, activating community-driven actions that benefit the people.



“One of the key aspects of the NvolveMee Campaign is its approach to youth engagement. Moving away from the traditional tokenization of young people, the campaign engages youth as active shapers of the Nigerian dream.



“Also, it introduces an incentives-based nationwide volunteer platform. This platform will offer tangible rewards such as scholarships, community service credits, and other forms of recognition, motivating young Nigerians to participate actively in volunteer activities that contribute to their development and the nation’s progress.”