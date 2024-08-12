DESOPADEC Contractors Seek Audience with Oborevwori

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Contractors Forum has appealed to the state Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to grant the group audience to discuss the development of the indigenous contractors in tandem with his MORE AGENDA.

The Forum in a statement issued yesterday at the end its executive meeting and signed by its Chairman, Ogie Samson, said it was displeasing that after more than a year in office, the governor was yet to meet with DESOPADEC indigenous contractors.

“We were short of words when a member of the executive asked if the governor remember the existence of the forum despite its contributions before, during and after the election that brought him into office,” he said.

Samson noted that there is an urgent need for the governor to initiate a meeting with the executive of DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum to discuss issues that would make a success of his MORE AGENDA.

He said of the germane issues to be discussed include but not limited to prompt payment of contracts executed, contract variations, hike in prices of materials for execution of contracts, stressing that the Forum does not want the challenges to become a threat to the execution of the governor’s MORE AGENDA.

Samson averred that the DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum executive has been placating members over challenges facing them because of the peaceful dispositions of their leaders.

According to him, “With our understanding of peaceful environment for development, we have been patiently sacrifice our time, energy and resources to ensure proper peace among indigenous contractors and the government hoping that the governor will call us for a family discussion.

“It is now over a year and the governor is yet to respond. This publication is a reminder that we expect the more agenda and understanding that our governor will see the reason to have harmonious discussion with indigenous contractors because this is not the time to create chaos.”