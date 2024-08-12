CSO Writes EFCC, NFIU over Obaseki’s Last-minute Contracts

A civil society organisation (CSO), Campaign for Ethics and Good Governance, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to look into the multi-billion naira contracts being awarded by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The group expressed shock that with less than three months in office, the governor had awarded contracts worth over N200 billion to firms, whose owners are his associates.

Among the contracts the group queried is the N20 billion consultancy for the Benin-Asaba Highway project.

In the petition signed by group’s convener, Comrade Lucky Osazuwa Efe, he alleged that the governor approved and released the N20 billion for consultancy to beneficiaries who are his friends.

Efe named the firms as Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria and AAA Infrastructure Nigeria.

The Benin-based CSO sent copies of the petition to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice and the inspector-general of police (IG).

Efe also asked the anti-graft agencies to look into the sources of the money the governor used to put up a 22-floor building in Lagos.

In the petition dated July 20, 2024, the Campaign for Ethics and Good Governance also urged EFCC and NFUI to look into the ownership of a commercial bank close to CBN zonal office in Benin, the state capital.

Last February, Obaseki signed a N228 billion agreement with the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria and AAA Infrastructure Nigeria Limited for the reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway. The state government will invest as an equity partner in the 25-year Highway Development Management Initiative Concession to Africa Plus Partners, which will fund the road project.

The chief executive officer of Triple-A Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Ike Chioke, said: “The agreement with the state government was for the complete reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway under the HDMI Concession to Africa Plus Partners.

Also, the managing director of Triple-A Infrastructure, Niran Ajakaiye, said the project would be world-class.