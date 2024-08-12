Benue Gov Condemns Killing of Humanitarian Worker

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has condemned the assassination of Mr Chris Terfa, a humanitarian worker, by unknown persons on Friday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Terfa, until his death, was a prominent health rights advocate and leader in Nigeria’s development sector.

He was also the National Chairperson, National Key Population Health and Rights Network (NKPHRN), and the Executive Director of Concerned Youth for Development Initiative (CYDI).

Terfa was killed on Friday evening at his office complex, along Nyesom Wike Road, Makurdi, by yet-to-be identified assailants.

The governor, accompanied by some top government functionaries, visited the family of the deceased yesterday.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Alia recalled the deceased’s significant contributions to the health and human rights sectors, particularly his advocacy for vulnerable populations in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He commended the prompt actions of the Divisional Police Officer of E Division, Mr Daniel Ezeala, and his team, and charged them to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

Alia assured Benue residents that the state government was committed to ensuring that justice was served