Anglican Bishop Urges Govt to Address Hunger, Insecurity

Bishop, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Kubwa, Rt. Rev. Duke Akamisoko, has urged the government to quickly address the economic challenges facing the country to ameliorate the current hardship.

Akamisoko made this appeal yesterday during the Holy Eucharist for the 20th anniversary/thanksgiving of the Church of Transfiguration Anglican Communion, Kubwa, with the theme “Arise and Build.’’

He said the economic and political situation of the country had made some Nigerians including religious leaders to lose focus. The cleric said, however, that he and many other religious leaders would continue to pray for the right actions and steps to be taken.

“The economic and social situation in our country is not pleasant and also not encouraging; so, I think political leaders need to listen to the people.

“I have heard the governmentsay that it is someone that is engineering protests; it is not true; the hunger, pain and hardship are the ones engineering the protest.

“The political leaders, especially the president, should listen to the people. In his speech a few days ago, he was telling Nigerians what they have achieved by way of infrastructure.

“That is not what the people want for now; what they want is food; so, everything must be done to put food on the table of the people without stress and pain.’’

He commended the members of congregation for their commitment, zeal, sacrifice and enthusiasm exhibited in moving the church forward especially the church edifice which had reached roofing level.

“Building for the Lord can never be in vain; God surely rewards the builder.

“If you hear the number of people raising this structure without loan or help from anywhere, you will know that they are really committed to the gospel and the growth of the church.

“They are also committed to serving God; so, I encourage them to persevere and God will assist them to complete this edifice.

“We must not lose faith in God, nation and ourselves no matter what is going on in the country, believing that this challenging time will also pass,” he said.

The Vicar, Church of Transfiguration, Kubwa, Rev. Mark Yohanna, commended the members for their resilience over the years, which had seen the construction of the new church building progress without any obstruction.

“If you look at the environment, you will see the glory of God because he gave us victory in some of our challenges in this church and that is why you see the progress of work on the building.

“The issue has to do with land; people were coming to claim the land but God gave us victory in the end.

“As believers, we know that God will help us not to rely on anybody to do our work.

“My advice is for them to continue to give because anyone that contributes to building a house for the Lord, he or she will never miss the reward.

“The edifice is too big but not too big for God; so, we will continue and we will roof it in a very short time,’’ he said.

One of the pioneer members of the church, Mr Joseph Emagbetere, said the thanksgiving service was an opportunity to appreciate God for preserving their lives while embarking on the foundation laying of the edifice.

Emagbetere, who is also the first warden of the church, recounted the tribulations that followed the acquisition of the church premises.

He said that in spite of the challenges, God gave them victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service afforded the members and well wishes of the church an opportunity to raise funds for the continuation of the project.

Awards were also given to deserving members and priests who have been dogged in providing moral and financial support for the construction of the church building.