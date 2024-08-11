  • Sunday, 11th August, 2024

Stade de France to Host Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony Today

Sport | 2 hours ago

  Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers, to feature in Los Angeles concert

The ceremony will take place today, Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 9 pm at the Stade de France and will be broadcast on France TV. 

Unlike the opening ceremony, it will take place in a single location, behind closed doors, with plenty of surprises in store. 

While everyone is wondering which celebrities will take part in the ceremony, it seems highly likely that Léon Marchand and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot have been chosen to carry the French flag during the delegation’s parade, according to L’Équipe. 

This information should be confirmed late this morning, a few hours before the start of the closing ceremony

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, USA, the next host city of the 2028 Olympic Games, performances by Billie Eilish, Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be seen in a mix of pre-taped and live performances. 

Producer Ben Winston, who is no stranger to live music events as the producer of the Grammy Awards and CBS’ 2021 “Adele: One Night Only” special, is coordinating with French producers of the Closing Ceremony. 

Tensions are high around live music events this week after authorities in Austria thwarted a terrorist attack plot during Taylor Swift’s planned three-night stand in Vienna with her “The Eras Tour.” 

Two high-ranking Individuals familiar with the planning for the surprise L.A. concert stunt said security and crowd control has been a point of concern for local officials even before the alarming news from Vienna. 

Organisers in LA are still holding on to the location of the concert for security reasons.

