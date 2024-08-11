Otti Reviews Retirement Age of Nurses to 65 Years, Sets up Committee on New Minimum Wage

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As part of the efforts to stem the tide of ‘japa’ syndrome in the health sector in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has announced an upward adjustment of the retirement age for nurses.

He said nurses in the state would now retire at 65 years instead of the existing retirement age of 60.

The governor made known the new policy on Friday night during his monthly media interaction at the Government House in Umuahia, saying that the new retirement age would become effective next week.

Teachers working in Abia public schools have already been enjoying a new retirement age and extended years of service since May 2023.

On the planned Abia Medical City, the governor stated the state-of-the-art city would be realised in partnership with two international medical groups – Extended Hands and Lifted Hands.

“We are committing everything to it because it is going to be one of our signature projects,” he said, adding the major aim of initiating the project was to reverse medical tourism.

Governor Otti also allayed the anxiety of the state employees over the implementation of the new minimum wage of N70,000, which was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

He said a committee had been set up to work out the modalities for the implementation of the minimum wage in Abia State in a way that would take into account the “meagre resources” of the state.

Otti had earlier promised that his government would be among the first to implement any minimum wage agreed on based on the tripartite negotiation by the government, organised labour, and the private sector.

However, he explained that a committee had become necessary for the implementation of the new minimum wage as it entails consequential adjustments across the board.

According to him, the committee was collaborating with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) “to work out a solution that is practicable,” which would not suffocate the state.

Otti further stated that even as his government had set in motion the mechanism for the implementation of the new wage, it was still waiting for more clarification from the federal government.

He assured workers that he would not renege on his promise, saying that with the impending review of the half-year performance of the 2024 budget, adjustments would be made to accommodate the salary increase.

“We are already making provisions for an increase in salary based on the new minimum wage,” he said, adding that there would be virement if necessary.