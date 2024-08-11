From Rookie to Stardom with Sights Set on Greatness 

Buoyed by the laurels and plaudits garnered by her debut film at this year’s Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, the British-Nigerian filmmaker Kambili Ofili aspires to stir up conversations and empathy around typically stigmatised themes. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

Surely, it’s not so often that a film—and a debut film, for that matter!—gets the thumbs up of most movie buffs at its first screening. Shouldn’t this, therefore, be a good enough reason why Kambili Ofili’s debut offering at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) 2024, titled Shaping Us, deserves more than a passing interest?

Of course, a debut film that reportedly garnered unequivocal praise from cinephiles as “a rare feat by an outstanding talent” and has consequently continued to make waves should be accorded its proper place in the industry’s greatest films list!

Well, doesn’t this establish Ofili—who, by her own confession, is “self-taught”—as”a rising star in the film world? Her so-to-speak cinematic tour de force seems to have shattered expectations, perhaps breaking the glass ceiling. The fact that this searing drama, which excavates the complexities of family, identity, and resilience, not only captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike but also garnered an astonishing ten nominations, including Best Drama, Best First Film International, and top acting honours, is remarkable.

What’s truly astounding is that this British-Nigerian producer, a rookie in the film industry, boldly brought her vision to life without prior experience, masterfully juggling direction and acting roles—a rare and daring feat, especially in a debut film. Every frame of Shaping Us pulsates with Kambili’s unwavering passion and dedication to authenticity as she deftly spins a web of stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, featuring Bucci Franklin, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Omowunmi Dada, James Gardiner, Floyd Igbo, Jordan Bangoji, and a stunning cameo by Lasisi Elenu.

“I poured my heart and soul into this film, and I’m incredibly humbled by the recognition it has received,” she was reported to have intimated an appreciative audience. “I hope Shaping Us will spark conversations and empathy around often stigmatised topics and make viewers navigating these situations in their real lives feel seen and understood.”

Six connected spirits navigate through the turbulent waters of adulthood on a self-discovery adventure in Shaping Us. The film examines the delicate terrain of divorce, postpartum depression, and infertility with delicate detail, but in the end, it shows the unbreakable bond of friendship. Ofili’s imaginative direction, which seamlessly combines with the story’s unwavering emotional depth, has spawned a cinematic masterpiece that has captured the hearts of many at TINFF 2024. Fans of the movie are for this reason urged to listen for hints of the film’s impending release, as the date of its premiere is still only tentatively confirmed.They simply have to take the words of the movie buffs for it: Shaping Us is a brilliant work that will leave an indelible impression on the cinematic landscape.

Perhaps a lot of this has to do with the fact that this Lagos-born, London-raised writer-director pours her heart and soul into every endeavour, her passion, diverse life experiences, and commitment to truth into every endeavour that she sets her sights on. Besides her explosion onto the scene with her groundbreaking debut feature film—and, of course, not forgetting to add her completing an Ultra Marathon in 2023 to raise funds for children with autism—she has also set her sights on releasing a music album, culminating in a free-floating concert in London on July 21, which is expected to be more than just a concert. It promises to be an immersive experience that will harmonise music, art, and activism, leaving an indelible mark on all who witness it.

Talking about the TINFF 2024 nominations for Shaping Us, meanwhile, they include: Best Drama, Best Film – Nollywood, Best First Film – International, Best Film – Africa Diaspora, Best Actress Nollywood film – Kambili Ofili, Best Actress African film – Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Best Supporting Actress – Omowunmi Dada, Best Actor African film – Floyd Igbo, Best Actor International film – Bucci Franklin, and Best Supporting Actor African film – James Gardiner.

Meanwhile, Clear Skies Films & Production, established by the visionary Ofili, stands as a bright beacon of representation at the vanguard of a cinematic revolution, illuminating the industry with a fresh new perspective. Clear Skies, a black and female-led film production business, is dedicated to producing authentic, diverse African storylines that challenge stereotypes and inspire transformative change. With a strong dedication to excellence, the firm is ready to change the cinematic landscape by presenting high-quality films that appeal to worldwide audiences and challenge the status quo. Industry observers and film aficionados alike are bound to agree on one fact: that Ofili’s creative revolution is just getting started and has the potential to leave an unforgettable impression on the world of cinema.