Forum Urges ICPC to Take Action Against Alleged Corruption in Kogi

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has been called upon to take decisive action against alleged corruption in Kogi State. 

This follows reports of gross misconduct and misappropriation of state funds by top government officials.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Isaiah Davies Ijele, Convener of the Concerned Kogi Citizens Forum, “Despite significant funds of over 15 billion naira allocated to the state in July 2024, contracted projects remain stagnant and nothing is being done except further looting of our treasury with impunity.

“The ICPC has reportedly faced resistance in obtaining cooperation from the Kogi State Government, particularly in providing details of transactions involving the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“We urge the ICPC and EFCC to address these issues promptly to prevent continued injustices and grand looting in Kogi State. Our eyes are everywhere, and we have details of their transactions and diversion of state funds in the guise of projects.

“The Concerned Kogi Citizens Forum has submitted petitions to the ICPC, EFCC, and the Inspector General of Police, calling for urgent action against corruption in the state.”

