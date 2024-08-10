Tertiary Students to Receive N4m Support Fund Through Nationwide VirtualTest

Kunle Adewale

Students in Nigerian tertiary institutions now have the opportunity to participate in a periodic nationwide objective VirtualTest, designed to encourage learning and offer student support funds as rewards.

The nationwide Objectives VirtualTest, scheduled to take place on the Mobile Classroom app, will cover various academic courses. Each month, a specific set of courses will be the focus. For August 2024, the beneficiaries are students of Mass Communication, Political Science, Business/Public Administration, and Social Science Education.



Nigerian students studying these courses, regardless of their institution, level, or location, are invited to join the scheduled nationwide VirtualTest on the Mobile Classroom app. The test will determine the beneficiaries of the four million naira student support funds available for August.

Reputable guest lecturers from higher institutions across the country have been appointed to administer the nationwide VirtualTest for different categories. These lecturers have also set up their individual classes on the Mobile Classroom app, uploading video lectures on various topics. Participants are required to study these materials ahead of the contest.



The guest lecturers for the August test are Dr. Ayobami Elegunde of the Department of Business Administration, Lagos State University (LASU); Dr. Wasiu Tejuoso of the Department of Mass Communication, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY); Dr. Sheidu Kamoru of the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG); and Dr. Tokpo Coronation of the Political Science Department, Federal University, Otuoke.



The live VirtualTest on the Mobile Classroom app allows participants to join from their respective locations at the scheduled time. Participants who fail to join at the given start time will lose the chance to access the VirtualTest.

The schedule for the August 2024 nationwide VirtualTest is as follows: Mass Communication students on Saturday, 31st August at 5:00 PM; Political Science students on Friday, 30th August at 5:30 PM; Business Administration students on Friday, 30th August at 6:30 PM; and Social Science Education students on Friday, 30th August at 5:00p.m.

To drive knowledge through a student support system, it is a requirement for prospective winners to subscribe and learn the specified video materials for the test from the guest lecturers’ classes on the Mobile Classroom app.

This initiative, funded by Mobile Classroom Ltd., aims to stimulate learning and empower youth with innovative ideas and business plans that often remain unrealized due to lack of funds. Akeem Salami, CEO of Mobile Classroom Ltd., welcomes partnerships and sponsorships from brands and corporate organizations for the monthly nationwide VirtualTest. Nigerian students are advised to follow @_myclassapp on Twitter for regular updates and guidance on periodic VirtualTests and student support opportunities.