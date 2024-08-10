Obasa: Lagos Accountants to Use AI for Enhanced Service Delivery

Bennett Oghifo





The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has said accountants in the employment of the Lagos State Government would integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their operations, as a cutting-edge tool needed to ensure the delivery of quality services.

He said the use of AI would help to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and overall quality of financial services provided to the residents of Lagos.

Obasa made these remarks while addressing participants at the 15th annual public lecture organised by the Lagos State Public Service Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, State Treasury Office, Lagos State, Mrs. Ajala Jelilat Olawunmi, the event reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to embracing technological advancements and fostering a culture of excellence in public service and governance.

The Speaker, represented by the House of Assembly Chairman Committee on Finance, Hon. Femi Saheed, promised that “the House of Assembly will continue to make laws that will support transparency and innovation to move Lagos State to the right financial pathway.”

The Chairman of ICAN’s Lagos State Public Service Chapter, Mrs. Musiat Adenike Akinola, said the theme of the event, “The Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and the Economic Impact on Private Enterprise,” aligned with global digital evolution trends, enhancing the state’s potential in achieving the “Greater Lagos Rising” vision.

Akinola, urged the attendees to leverage the lecture’s insights to further their professional endeavors and contribute to the state’s ongoing progress.

Also, the 15th Chairman of the Chapter, Akinsola Florence Titilayo, in her acceptance speech, acknowledged the support of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu towards the success of all the activities of the chapter and other distinguished personalities for greatly impacting the chapter’s activities and programmes.