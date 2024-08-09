Tinubu Appoints Ango Acting Chairman FCT-IRS

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Michael Hadi Ango as the Acting Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

This was disclosed Friday in a statement by Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

Ango, who brings his wealth of experience and a proven track record in revenue administration, financial management, and organizational leadership, replaces Haruna Abdullahi in the same capacity.

He has over 20 years of service in various public and private sector capacities demonstrated to excellence and innovation in revenue collection and management.

Ango holds an LLM degree from the Columbia University School of Law New York obtained in 2019 and a Bachelor of Law degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, obtained in 2002.

He attended the Nigeria Law School in 2003 and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Executive Education in Comparative Tax Policy and Administration Programme in 2013.

He was formerly the Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Guinness Nigeria PLC and a Partner and Head of the Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services Unit at Andersen LP and Head of Legal and Stakeholders Relations of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, (NIRSAL) PLC, a Central Bank of Nigeria subsidiary.

He was also the former President Ethics Committee of the FIA (International Automobile Federation) and once served on the PresidentialCommittee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the International Association of Privacy Professionals among others.

As Acting Chairman of the FCT-IRS, Ango will oversee the implementation of strategic initiatives to enhance revenue generation and ensure fiscal sustainability.

His appointment comes at a crucial time as the FCT-IRS seeks to expand its revenue base, improve taxpayer compliance, and streamline operations for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Mr Michael Hadi Ango hails from Kebbi State and is married with children.