  • Friday, 9th August, 2024

Protest: Plateau Adjusts Council Election Timetable 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), has announced adjustments in the Local Government Election timetable, following the recent hardship protest.
It however chose October 9 election date for conduct of election.
Addressing the press and other stakeholders at his office in Jos, Chairman of PLASIEC, Plangji Daniel Cishak, said, “I welcome you today for an update on our election timetable, which has been impacted by the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests across the country.


“You will recall, last month precisely, on the 10th of July, I addressed a press briefing here on the release of election timetable preparatory to the October 9 Local Government Elections. However, the latest events have made it necessary for us to adjust activities in the build-up to the elections.


“This is to ensure that Political parties that have earlier scheduled their primaries and have notified the Commission within the period of protest and curfew in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis are not disenfranchised,” he said.


Cishak added that the adjustments ensured that the election process continued smoothly while maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral system, saying PLASIEC remained fully committed to ensuring that all political parties could participate in the elections without any disadvantage.


Reassuring the public and all stakeholders that the rescheduling will not affect fairness or transparency of the election process, the chairman said the commission’s focus was on providing a level playing field and equitable opportunity for all parties involved.

