NNPC: Ikeja Explosion Not Linked to NGML/NIPCO CNG Stations

*11Plc shuts down facility over fire incident

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday said the explosion at a Mobil filling station in Lagos was not connected with the recently launched Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the state.

Although the national oil company in a statement signed by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, failed to mention the name of the affected fuel station, the facility belonging to Mobil, located in Ikeja, had earlier been gutted by fire.



A gas tanker, cars and buses at the filling station were burnt, while a number of persons were injured after the tanker exploded while discharging contents into storage tanks.

“The NNPC wishes to state that the reported explosion at a filling station in Ikeja, Lagos, has nothing to do with the recently commissioned NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML)/NIPCO Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations, which are currently functioning and running safely without any incident.



“The NNPC Ltd also wishes to add that the NGML was not affected by the explosion; it is not involved in the activities of the affected station and all NGML facilities in Lagos, including pipelines, metering stations, above-ground installation and CNG facilities are in safe operating condition,” the brief statement said.

Meanwhile, a major petroleum products marketer, 11Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) has closed temporarily its filling station on Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos following a fire incident that occurred at the facility.



The company announced the temporary shutdown of the service station in a statement issued, saying the closure was in the interest of public safety.

It said its immediate response team in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Civil Defence Agency had effectively extinguished the fire.



The downstream operator added that it was cooperating fully with relevant government agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Additionally, it said they were assessing the extent of the damage and implementing necessary measures to minimize the likelihood of similar incidents in the future



It confirmed that those who suffered injuries had been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

The statement said: “We regret to inform the general public that a fire incident occured today at about 11 am, August 8, 2024, at our Mobil Station at Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja. Our immediate response team, in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA, FRSC, the Nigeria Police Force, and Nigeria Civil Defence Agency effectively extinguished the fire.



“In the interest of public safety, we have temporarily closed the station until further notice. Our company is cooperating fully with relevant government agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to the ascertain the cause of the fire.



“Additionally, we are assessing the extent of the damage and implementing necessary measures to minimize the likelihood of similar incidents in the future. We can confirm that those who suffered injuries have been evacuated to a nearby hospital.”

11Plc, however, noted that it priorities safety as its core value at the organisation. It restated its dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of its employees, customers, and the public.



The marketer maintained that its management team was working diligently to address the situation and ensure a swift and comprehensive resolution while reinforcing its commitment to operational safety.

The company further said: “At 11Plc, safety is not just a priority, it’s a core value. We are dedicated to ensuring the wellbeing of our employees, customers, and the public. Our management team is working diligently to address this situation and ensure a swift and comprehensive resolution, reinforcing our commitment to safety.

“We are deeply grateful for the public’s and stakeholders’ understanding and support during the course of this incident.”