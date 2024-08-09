Medical Sciences Varsity Appoints New Librarian

Fidelis David in Akure

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State, the first specialized University of Medical Sciences in Nigeria, has appointed Dr. Oduwole Adebambo Adewale as the new librarian of the institution.

A statement made available to journalists yesterday by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Isaac Oluyi, explained that Oduwole Adebambo holds a doctorate in Library and Information Studies, with 32 years’ experience as a librarian in tertiary institutions.

The statement read: “He has previously worked in the Lagos State University College of Medicine; Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos; Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, among others.

“Oduwole is a recipient of many coveted academic distinctions and awards. He was the Best Student in Scientific Sources and Information (MLS 1996), Best Student in Cataloguing and Classification (MLS, 1996) and won Emerald/EFMD outstanding Doctoral Research Award in the Category of Library Studies in 2006.

He was a Belgian Government Fellow (2005), Commonwealth Professional Fellow, Middlesex University, UK (2005-2006) and Mortenson’s Fellow, University of Illinois, USA (2006).

“Dr. Oduwole, a thoroughbred and consummate professional, is a member, Nigerian Library Association (NLA), Member, Cataloguing Classification and Indexing Section, Member, Association of Agricultural Librarians and Documentalists (AALD), member, International Library and Information Group (ILIG), member, International Institute of Business Analysts, among others. He has over 50 publications in both local and international peer reviewed journals, and he is happily married with children.”