Communal Clash Claims 3 Lives, Injures 7 in Kwara  

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

A communal clash  between the people of Ndeji and Lema communities in Edu local government council area of Kwara state have reportedly claimed the lives of three persons while seven others have  sustained serious injuries.

The incident according to THISDAY checks happened over the ownership of a disputed land  between the two communities.

Already, two people have been arrested by the men of the state police command in connection with the incident.

THISDAY checks investigations revealed that the people of Ndeji and Lema communities had been at loggerheads for over six years now over the disputed land in the area.

Sources  close to the area  told journalists in Ilorin on Friday that, the people of Ndeji were said to have been using the land for farming purposes but  were later rejected by the people of  the other town.

Sources said that the ugly situation was said to have caused uproar that led to shooting at each other.

The development, it was further learnt, has led  to the killing of three persons while seven people were said to have sustained serious injuries.

Contacted on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command (PPRO) DSP  Toun Ejire-Adeyemi who confirmed the incident said that, two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

She said that the police command had commenced full investigations into the incident so as to unravel those allegedly behind the incident.

