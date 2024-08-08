Visa Set to Bring Contactless Payments to Nigerian Customers

Emma Okonji

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, and Pick n Pay Nigeria, a renowned retail company, have partnered to provide contactless payment solutions to customers in Lagos, Nigeria.

The collaboration is set to revolutionise the shopping experience by offering a seamless, secure, and efficient payment method.

Speaking about the initiative, Vice President, and Cluster Head of Visa West Africa, Mr. Andrew Uaboi, said: “Contactless commerce has gained widespread adoption across the world as it transforms the retail experience for consumers. Our collaboration with Pick n Pay represents our dedication to delivering innovative payment solutions to our partners and bridging market gaps.

According to him, “Visa aims to enhance the customer journey across the region, and through Visa Tap to Pay, Pick n Pay’s customers will get to experience security and convenience with every contactless-enabled transaction made.”

Visa’s Tap to Pay offers a seamless and efficient payment method for customers with Visa’s contactless chip cards. Each payment made over a contactless-enabled payment terminal is secured with a transaction-specific, one-time code that effectively counters fraud and unauthorised access. The partnership aligns with Visa’s commitment to providing innovative experiences for its customers and partners and driving the adoption of contactless payments in Nigeria.”