Ofatech  College Old Students Seek Stronger Participation, Devt 



Ayodeji Ake



Members of the Ofagbe Technical College Old Students Association (OTCOSA), Lagos Zone, have called for stronger participation among alumni as the association seeks to deepen support for members and contribute more meaningfully to the development of their alma mater.



The call was made during the association’s 2026 Annual Reunion and Celebration held in Lagos, where the Chairman of the Lagos Zone, Engr. Akpoyibo Isaac, highlighted the achievements, challenges and future aspirations of the body.



Speaking during his welcome address, Akpoyibo traced the origin of the association to 2018, when an old student, Mr. Abanaba Joshua, conceived the idea after reconnecting with a former classmate, Mr. Eberino Joseph, during a visit to Ikorodu.



According to him, the discussion eventually led to consultations with other alumni, including Mr. Joseph Etemire and Mr. Samuel Iteze, before a WhatsApp platform was created to unite former students of the institution.



“A general meeting was called and held at this same venue through the assistance of Mr. Ifoge Vincent, where several old students attended and the association was formed,” he said.



He explained that Mr. Ifoge Vincent was elected interim chairman before later emerging as the substantive chairman, adding that the initiative eventually expanded beyond Lagos and connected old students across Nigeria and abroad.



“Today, the association has four zones Lagos, Delta, Rivers and Abuja with members also outside Nigeria,” Akpoyibo stated.



The chairman disclosed that the association, which is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission through its national executive, had already undertaken several projects aimed at supporting Ofagbe Technical College with more interventions expected in the coming months.



Ofagbe Technical College is located in Ofagbe Community, Isoko North Local Government of Delta State.

He also noted that members regularly receive financial and moral support from the association during times of need.

Highlighting the benefits of belonging to the body, Akpoyibo said the platform provides opportunities for networking, business partnerships, reconnection with old classmates and support during social functions.



“Some of the benefits you stand to gain from being a member of the association include reconnecting with your old school mates, receiving assistance financially and morally when the need arises, business connections and support during social functions,” he said.



Despite the association’s progress, Akpoyibo identified low attendance at meetings as a major challenge confronting the Lagos Zone and other branches.



“Our major setback and constraint is the low attendance of members at meetings, which is not peculiar to Lagos alone,” he said.



He, however, expressed optimism that participation would improve following the decision to reduce physical meetings in the Lagos Zone to twice yearly, while encouraging members to actively join online meetings.



“We urge every member to please make out time to attend the meetings. We also encourage everyone to always attend the online meetings, as this requires only data,” he added.



Founded in 1966, Ofagbe Technical College has continued to produce graduates across different professional fields, while its alumni association is increasingly positioning itself as a platform for mutual support, networking and institutional development.



The event ended with goodwill messages and renewed calls for unity among members of the association.