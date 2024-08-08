Her Network Unveils Speakers for ‘Her Summit’ 2024

Her Network, the global inspirational and lifestyle platform for women, is set to host the third edition of its annual event, Her Summit, on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The event has announced an impressive roster of speakers, including industry leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts who will share their wealth of experience and knowledge.

The choice of this year’s theme, ‘Equipped for Greatness’, has been instrumental in shaping the calibre of extraordinary women who will be speaking at Her Summit.

“This theme not only emphasises the event’s commitment to empowering women but also attracts trailblazers and thought leaders who exemplify greatness in their fields. Their insights and experiences will inspire attendees, providing them with the tools and mindset necessary to achieve their own greatness,” a statement from the organisers reads.

Confirmed speakers for this year’s event include: Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, Multichoice, Mimmi Chima, Founder and Creative Director, Mimmi Kasu, Lara Rawa, Founder, Lagos Cocktail Week, Ruth Owojaiye, Head, Regulatory Engagements, BAT West and Central Africa, Phoebe Dami-Asolo, Senior Operations Director, FMCG Coca-Cola Company, Joy Adesanya-Odunlami, Group MD, AJ Skylar Ltd., as well as Confidence Staveley, Founder and Executive Director, CyberSafe Foundation.

Others include JJ Simons, Author and Global Speaker, Moyosore Odunfa-Akinbo, Head Chef and Founder, The Àtijẹ Experience Dr. Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Managing Director, TVC Entertainment Channel, Kikelomo Fisayo-Okusanya, Marketing Deployment Director, BAT West and Central Africa, Omon Odike, Founder and Managing Consultant, U-Connect Human Resources Limited, Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director, Afrilabs, Omobolanle Olowu, Area Head of Security, BAT West and Central Africa, Buky Olukoga, HR Director, BAT West and Central Africa

Nkem Onwudiwe, Founder of Her Network and Convener of Her Summit, expressed excitement about the carefully curated speaker lineup, stating, “We are bringing together an incredible group of women who embody the essence of this year’s theme. Their unique experiences and expertise will undoubtedly inspire and equip our attendees to reach new heights.”

Her Summit aims to create a collaborative environment where women can connect, learn, and grow together. Through panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to expand their networks and acquire the tools needed to succeed.