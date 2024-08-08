  • Thursday, 8th August, 2024

Chowdeck Announces Exclusive Partnership with Chicken Republic in Lagos, Ibadan

Business | 12 hours ago

Kayode Tokede 

Chowdeck has announced an exclusive partnership with Chicken Republic, an established quick-service restaurant chain and franchise, that will enable enhanced quality, more affordable, delivery meals for its users in Lagos and Ibadan.

Chowdeck already provides logistics services for Chicken Republic in eight Nigerian cities, and this new agreement cements its position as the preferred delivery partner.

Leveraging Chowdeck’s advanced logistics and technology, customers in Lagos and Ibadan will benefit from lower delivery fees and enjoy some of the fairest prices online.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO and co-founder of Chowdeck, Femi Aluko in a statement said “ This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient, and convenient services. Combining our fast-growing delivery network with Chicken Republic’s exceptional offerings, we aim to enhance the customer experience and bring happiness to more individuals across Lagos and Ibadan.

CEO of Food Concepts Plc, Kofi Abunu also said, “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Chowdeck. Their remarkable growth over the past year, combined with the forward-thinking approach of their team and their unwavering commitment to investing in partner development, leave us with no doubt that they are here for the long term and will successfully address the last-mile delivery challenge. Our loyal customers around the country, especially in Lagos and Ibadan, can look forward to an enhanced delivery experience with Chicken Republic on Chowdeck.”

