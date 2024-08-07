Wigwe University Set to Transform Tertiary Education 

Etim Etim

It is reassuring that the Board of Trustees, Governing Council and other stakeholders of Wigwe University are working hard to sustain the university and fulfil the vision of its founder, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, who passed away with his son and wife in such a tragic and difficult-to-understand circumstance six months ago. The university will open in September for its first set of students who are going in to study various courses in engineering; science and computing; management and social sciences and the arts. Herbert’s death undoubtedly created pain, panic and anguish and caused a delay in completion of some projects in the new institution, but overall, the institution is developing at a preset pace to meet all timelines. The recent departure of the university’s former vice-chancellor also caused some anxiety, but I can confirm that he was let go in the overall interest of the university and the vision of the founder.

A replacement, Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi, has been named and he is exceedingly suitable to provide the required leadership. Al-Akaidi was formerly the university’s Dean of College of Science and Computing and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and innovation). I should also stress that many facilities in the campus have been completed and are ready. They include the gas-powered power plant that will provide 24-hour uninterrupted electricity; IT infrastructure; classroom blocks; students’ hostels; faculty buildings; admin block and sporting facilities. Construction work on the Senate Building and other facilities is progressing in earnest. ‘’We shall receive our first set of students into the university on September 18 and 19 for reception; but parents are welcome to visit the campus from September 5. Lectures will begin on September 21. We are fully ready with our world-class facilities to receive the students,” Prof Al-Akaidi told me.

Licensed in June 2023, the university is owned by HOW Foundation, established by Herbert in 2016 as a special purpose vehicle to drive his philanthropic activities. Mrs Yvonne Victor-Olomu, the foundation’s chief operating officer, says Herbert’s death was a terrible blow, but the resilience of the team he left behind saw the vision through. She is grateful to some eminent Nigerians for their unwavering support in ensuring that the university’s dream is fulfilled. They include Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede and the Tengen Family Office; Aliko Dangote; Leo Stan Ekeh; Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the Rivers State government. ‘’In addition, our Board of Trustees chaired by Prof. Fabian Ajogwu and the Governing Council led by Prof. Julius Okojie have been fantastic in driving the vision of Dr. Herbert Wigwe,” she told this writer, noting that the host community and the lead construction firm deserve commendation for their support. Prof. Okojie is a former Executive Secretary of NUC whose acumen in managing tertiary education has been invaluable in shepherding the young institution.

But why did Herbert set up the university? What exactly did he set out to achieve? On January 14, less than a month to his death, Herbert Wigwe laid out his vision for the university in a speech he delivered at the 2024 DLD Conference in Munich, Germany. Here are his words: ‘’Those of us who have built successful businesses in Africa – and want to see more economic growth for all – cannot wait for (Africa’s) problems to solve themselves. We cannot afford to waste the talents of the next generation. That’s why my foundation is the driving force behind the launch of Wigwe University: to empower the continent’s youth to lead the charge in global leadership, innovation and progress.

‘’Our vision is nothing less than the transformation of tertiary education in Africa: to help the continent leapfrog the world as a global leader in innovation and development. Higher education can transform Africa, and we can transform higher education. Our university sets out to train and mentor the next generation of fearless African leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. It is a homegrown institution – built by Nigerians for Africans and the world. Sitting on 600 hectares in Rivers State, it has the capacity for 11,400 students, as well as 400 faculty and staff. In its first year, 2024-2025, it will onboard 2,500 students, with staff recruited from across the world – from Europe, North America, Asia and of course Africa. We have reimagined what higher education in Africa should be – by emphasizing entrepreneurship and employability.

‘’We are building a culture of innovation, providing students with practical skills, including critical thinking, problem-solving and leadership itself. We offer work-integrated learning programs, internships and mentorship initiatives, to bridge the gap between academia and industry – including partner institutions across the globe. We are embracing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics and renewable energy, to prepare our students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. To do all that, we have invested heavily in our own infrastructure, which many African universities sadly lack. We have our own 10MW power plant, and our own fiber optic internet connectivity. We are building sports facilities to the world-class standards of FIFA, IAAF and the NBA.

‘’We are building a world-class performance arts center with a Broadway-standard stage, outdoor amphitheater, and our own sound stage and editing suites. We also have our own university farm to help feed the university and our host community, as well as support research. Our motto is “We, the fearless.” Because that’s who we are, and who are students would be. However, we need you – the visionaries outside Africa – to be fearless too. That means transforming your ideas about African youth and your relationship to Africa.”

There is no greater honour to Herbert’s memory than to nurture this vision; and as his post humous birthday draws near, I am thankful to all Nigerians of good heart who are standing up to ensure that this is done. Their own vision will never dim.

Founded in 2005, DLD (Digital-Life-Design) has developed into Europe’s leading innovation conference for visionaries around the globe. Herbert was a leading member and the keynote speaker in its January conference. The main purpose of DLD is to bring together business, creative and business leaders, as well as investors and opinion formers, to exchange ideas and get inspired. It is one of Europe’s leading conferences on innovation. Herbert’s presentation was titled ‘Leapfrogging Africa to the forefront of global development through tertiary education’.

Etim is a journalist and author