Plateau Relaxes Curfew as Normalcy Returns to Jos

* 51 arrested for non-compliance with curfew

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Following the improvement in security situation within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau State Government has announced a relaxation of the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew on the state capital.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, the state Governor, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, said: “Effective from Wednesday, August 7, 2024, residents of the area can now move freely between the hours of 2pm and 6pm daily until further notice.”

He said the relaxation came after a consultation with the security agencies, whom he praised for their diligence and commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the curfew.

The governor emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order and assured the people that government will continue to review the curfew as the situation improves.

While urging residents to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action, the governor assured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens.

He commended the residents for their patriotism in observing the curfew, noting that their cooperation is vital in the collective interests of the state.

Meanwhile, the state police command has also commended the citizens, especially the youths for complying with the curfew imposed by the state government and the level of cooperation given to the police and other security agencies in the execution of this order.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugbemiga Emmanuel Adesina, expressed disappointment at the manner certain youths flagrantly disregarded government directives by coming out of their residents to attack armed policemen at Dilimi, Yen Tire market and other parts of Jos North Local Government Area.

Adesina said: “Consequently, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police alongside heads of other security agencies have carried out an on-the-spot assessment/surveillance patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state capital, to ascertain the level of compliance.

“In that outing, a total of 26 suspects were arrested for non-compliance with the curfew and attempting to burgle people’s shops to loot their wares.

“Additionally, on 07/08/2024, 25 suspects were arrested by the military Special Task Force (STF) operatives for similar crimes and handed over to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. The suspects have been investigated and charged to court accordingly.”

Warning against brandishing of foreign flags in any part of the state, the commissioner of police stressed that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and anyone caught indulging in such treasonable act will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.