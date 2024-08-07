‘Oborevwori Defrays N130bn of N465bn Inherited Debt’

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has defrayed a total sum of N130 billion of the N465 billion inherited debt from previous administrations in the state.

This was disclosed at a joint news conference by the Governor’s Executive Assistant, New Media, Felix Ofou, and Executive Assistant, Media, Mr. Norbert Chiazor, yesterday in Asaba.

Ofou said that Oborevwori’s administration was transparent, prudent and dedicated to delivering the dividends of good governance to the people of the state.

According to Ofou, the State Auditor-Generals Report for 2023 has been published and is open to the general public.

“We run an open government and several publications on the activities and achievements of the current government are in the media space. “This administration inherited a debt of N465 billion from successive government and as at March, this year, the Oborevwori-led government has paid N130 billion of that money.”

He said that the governor had taken deliberate step to pay back the debts and clear all the debts before leaving office to ensure no debt burden was passed to the next generation.

Ofou said the governor saved an operating surplus of N205 billion in the coffers at the end of 2023, adding that the government had not borrowed a dime since inception.

He said that the governor had continued with completion of all inherited projects as well as initiated 71 new road projects across the state.

According to Ofou, every project initiated by the governor has financial backings.

“Oborevwori is known for his prudence and financial discipline.

“As attested by former President Goodluck Jonathan while inaugurating the ultramodern Judiciary complex in Asaba, Oborevwori returned N500 million to state coffers at the end of his tenure as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“The governor also demonstrated prudence and integrity when he left and handed over three months local government council allocation of N14 billion to the newly elected Chairmen in the state.”

He lauded the governor’s commitment to welfare of state workers and his empowerment programmes for the Girl Child, artisans, persons with disabilities and the indigents resident in the state.

“In spite of the numerous completed and ongoing projects, N78 billion Warri/Effurun Julius Berger project, Ughelli/Asaba Dualisation road project, the N40 billion loan LG council workers’ pension relief, engagement of over 2000 teaching and non – teaching primary school staff, Oborevwori has not borrowed a dime.”

He also listed massive work in the state owned new three universities and other sundry projects

Ofou said the governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda mantra was an umbrella for youths, Women, Girl Child and all classes of persons, adding that the governor’s philosophy spiked development in all three senatorial districts of the state.

“No part of Delta is neglected; aside all ongoing projects, Warri and environs have been turned into construction site with roads and storm drainages constructed.

“In Delta-North, work on Ughelli/Asaba road is moving at a fast stage; Beneku bridge is 95 per cent complete; the Isheagwu bridge, Ibusa/Okpanam bypass, other massive roads projects are visible imprint of the administration,’’ he said.

On his part, Chiazor, said the current administration’s achievement was being under reported, adding that his office would encourage media engagement and tour of projects.

According to him, Oborevwori is also giving attention to human capital development.

“Things are changing in Warri axis,; the N78 billion Julius Berger project is iconic.

“The issue of his leaving N14 billion for incoming LG Chairmen and the newly inaugurated Ibusa/Okanam bypass among other numerous completed and ongoing projects across the state are testament of the governor’s credibility.’’

He said that the governor had respect for the media while tasking journalists to explore and report objectively.

“We welcome constructive criticism,’’ he said