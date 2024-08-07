NYSC Declares Akwa Ibom Coordinator Missing

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

One year after the kidnapping of eight corps members from Akwa Ibom State, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has declared the state coordinator, Mr. Okun Christopher, and his driver, Mr. Daniel Asibong, missing.

They were said to have been missing after they left Asaba, Delta State for Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and never got to their destination.

The Director, Press and Public Relations (DPPR), NYSC, Mr. Edward Megwa, broke the news to journalists during a chat in his office on Wednesday.

Megwa said: “This is to inform the general public that two officers of National Youth Service Corps got missing between Onitsha and Owerri road on Monday, July 29, 2024.

“The officers, Mr. Okun Christopher, NYSC Akwa Ibom State Coordinator and his driver, Mr Daniel Effiong Asibong, were on transit to Uyo in Akwa Ibom in a white official Hilux vehicle with registration number 27D31FG when they were last communicated with.

“Meanwhile, all efforts to locate their whereabouts have yielded no result till date.

“The scheme is asking the public to bring useful information that will help in locating the missing persons.

“Anyone with useful information regarding their whereabouts should contact any of the 37 NYSC state secretariats, area offices and the National Directorate headquarters in Abuja or the nearest police station or other security agencies for prompt action.”