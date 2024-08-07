Minister Inspires  D’Tigress Ahead Clash With Team USA Tonight

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Paris

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Owan Enoh, paid a visit to the D’Tigress ahead of their crucial quarter-final game against Team USA this Wednesday evening here at Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The sports minister, who has been playing a leading role in motivating Team Nigeria athletes here at Paris 2024, had in company the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Mrs. Tinuke Watti, and the Acting Director of FEADS, Olumide Bamiduro.

They were received by the players, coach, technical crew of D’Tigress, and the President of the Federation, Musa Kida.

D’Tigress have demonstrated exceptional performance at the Paris Olympics, defeating highly-ranked FIBA teams to secure a spot in tonight’s quarter-finals, thereby making history for Africa and Nigeria.

The minister extended his best wishes to the team for their success in the game and urged all Nigerians to send their best wishes and continue rooting for D’Tigress as they strive to achieve another milestone.

“We are immensely proud of what D’Tigress have achieved so far. Their dedication, skill, resilience, and determination have brought them to this crucial stage, and we believe they have what it takes to make further history.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and the entire nation, I extend my best wishes for their success in the game against Team USA. Let us all send the best of wishes and stay rooting for them,” said Enoh.

D’Tigress captain, Amy Okonkwo, thanked the minister for meeting with the team, as it served as a morale booster.

She stated that the team is dedicated to making Nigerians happy at the games, and reassured him of their commitment to delivering their best performance in the quarter-final game.

The performance of the D’Tigress has earned the team upward upgrade from 12th to 8th in the latest FIBA ranking released Wednesday.

The Nigerian senior women’s basketball team shocked world number three ranked Australia in the qualification round and similarly beat Canada to book their place in tonight’s quarter finals against Team USA.