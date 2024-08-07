Catholic Group Moves to Fight Menace of Drugs Abuse, Pornography  

Sunday Okobi

The Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria (LACMON) has vowed to intensely project the fight against drugs and pornography among Nigeria youths and family as a way to protect the future of the youths as well as sustain an ideal family system in Nigeria. The group lamented the high rate of drug abuse and access and consumption of pornographic by the youths and even adults, which it described as sinful and destroyer of the family system, promising not to relent in its pursuit of drug and porn-free society.

The leadership of the religious group disclosed these at a press conference to herald in the upcoming 11th edition of the annual convention of the Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation (LACMON) which is scheduled for August 9 and 10, 2024 at the fields of St. Gregory College, Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, President of LACMON, Mr. Kingsley Ekwem, said the 2024 convention tagged: ‘Family Convention’ will focus on ‘Over-coming drug and pornography addictions in family life’, which he described as epidemic “that severely harm family values, causes instability in families which in turn negatively affects economic productivity in work, business places and society. This affects everyone and harm businesses one way or another. The evidence is everywhere, including our schools and institutions of learning.”

Reading out the programme, where many resource persons and experts are expected to espouse the topical issues, he said on August 9, accreditation processes, allocation of matrasses, medical and breakfast will take place by 8a.m. to 11.55a.m., while Angelus is for 12noon, medical and Lunch will commence by 12.05p.m. to 2.20p.m; confession, 2.30p.m. to 3. 05p.m; Holy Rosary, 3.15p.m. to 3:45 p.m; Adoration, 3.50 to 4.10p.m; Talk/Presentation(1), 4.40pm to 6.20p.m; Dinner, 7p.m, and Camp Fire Night/lighter mood will take place from 8.15p.m. to 12. 15a.m.

On day two, August 10, Aerobics and Wash up will take place by 6a.m. to 8a.m; Breakfast, 8a.m. to 9.15a.m; Talk/Presentation 2 will take place by 10a.m. to 11.40a.m; Confession/ Praise and Worship, 11.45am to 12.25 p.m; Holy Mass and Induction/Blessing of long standing married couples/ announcement /Vote of thanks will be done by 12.30p.m. to 2.45p.m, and other activities to end the convention

Ekwem, flank by other leaders of the Catholic group, including the Chairman 2024/2025 LOCMON Planning Committee, John Maka, and former Chairman, 2023 Convention Planning Committee, Mike Ogbechie, added that the LACMON Annual Convention is one of the largest gatherings of people not just from Lagos alone but from different parts of the country and the West African sub-region.

“So far, over 6,714 participants have already registered with the leadership of the women groups, the youths, heads of schools, some government officials, entrepreneurs and business leaders are expected to attend the event. The unique part of the event is not just to create awareness but also provide the resources to help people overcome these challenging vices in family life and society especially among our youths,” he stated.

The president stated that the convention, with the theme: ‘The Family: The Vocation and the Path to The Love of God’, is expected to culminate with a Holy Mass to be celebrated by the Archbishop of Lagos Metropolitan See, His Grace, Rt. Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, with many other priests, adding that among the resource persons expected to speak on sundry topical issues are Bridget Itsueli, founder and chairperson of Related African Organisation for marriage and Family; Dr. Deji Osasona, a medical doctor, neuroscientist, psychologist turned management consultant; Dr. Obielumani Ideh, a physician, wellness entrepreneur and business coach; and Dr. Wale Kushimo, surgeon and cardiologist.

According to him, “The convention promises to afford the people the opportunity to examine their lives, with confessions, praise worship, lecture (by experts), networking and lots of social activities.

“Our efforts are geared towards the development and protection of the family and marriage institutions. If we have a healthy family, productivity and responsible citizenship in the society is assured! I will encourage the people to attend the convention. We do not judge anyone. We are only trying to help those challenged by these vices through our expert resource persons to come out of it and live a more productive and spiritually vibrant life. That way, less danger is posed to family life and off course society.

“We also have series of social engagements that promise that the convention would be a very exciting one. It promises to be an exciting convention.”

On the role expected of parents to play in the lives of their children in society, Ekwem noted that parents have to stand up to be who “God has said we are. As parents, we are custodians of values, and we are responsible for our children and what they turn out to portray in society, and we are going to account for it. We are expected to uphold responsible parenthood. Of what purpose is it that we as parents are not guiding our children right? They have to be guided in those values so that they can have that conviction that this is the right thing to do even when we are not around.”