Twelve XII Releases Sultry Hit, ‘Move’

Following the successful releases of ‘Stay’ and ‘Naked & Sublime’ collaboration with bAd entity in 2023, emerging Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer Twelve XII has stepped out with his latest single dubbed, ‘Move.’

A sultry and rhythmic ode to the allure of dance, ‘Move’ is poised to become the soundtrack of the season, inviting listeners to lose themselves in its captivating beats and evocative lyrics.

The Afrobeats and R&B fusion hit opens with a striking declaration, “Girl I like the way you move,” immediately drawing the listener into a world where sensuality and rhythm reign supreme. The song’s rich instrumental layers, featuring alluring lead guitar and grooving bass, create an atmosphere that is both intimate and exhilarating.

Twelve XII’s voice on the track is raspy but sweet. This vocal quality adds an intimate, emotive layer to the song, furthering its sensual and inviting feel.

‘Move sees’ Twelve XII working alongside his frequent collaborator bAd entity, and instrumentalists Olmo and Lorenzo.