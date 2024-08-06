Registrar of Trade Unions Slams NLC over Interference in Labour Party’s Affairs 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Registrar of the Trade Unions in Nigeria, Falonipe Amos, has slammed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for meddling in the affairs of the Labour Party, warning that the Act establishing the NLC does not permit it to interfere in the political activities of any political party.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, “Director/Registrar of Trade Unions, Falonipe Amos, refers the NLC to Section 15 (1) (2) (3) of the Trade Unions Act ‘Cap T14 & TI5 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 wherein on no account should NLC be involved in the running or patronising political parties or persons into elective office.”

The NLC has been in contention with the leadership of the LP over proprietary rights claims, insisting that it owns the party even against the provision of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NLC has on several occasions allegedly sponsored crisis in the LP using its agents such as Political Commission, Labour Party Stakeholders, as well as the NLC’s Transition Committee.

It has on many occasions picketed the national headquarters and all the state Secretariat of the LP across the federation.

NLC also appointed some of its members into positions in the party even in contravention of Appeal Court judgement that affirmed the current leadership of the party led by Barrister Julius Abure.

NLC through its agents and proxy has also been pilling pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw its recognition of a duly elected executives of the party and has also vowed to picket the Commission’s offices.

According to Ifoh, “Section 15 (1) of the Trade Union Act specifically states that it is illegal for NLC or any other trade union to use monies generated by its members to the furtherance of any political objective.

He said: “ Following Objectives, and no others, are political objective for the purpose of this section, that is to say “the making of contribution towards the funds of any political party;

“the Payment of any expenses incurred (whether directly or indirectly) by a candidate of prospective candidate for election to any political office in Nigeria or any part of Nigeria, being expense incurred before, during or after election in connection with his candidature or election;

“The holding of any meeting or the distribution of any literature or document in support of any such candidate or prospective candidate;

“The maintenance of any person while he holds in Nigeria or any part of Nigeria a political office to which he has been elected; “the registration of electors in Nigeria or any part thereof; “the holding ofa political meeting of any kind or the distribution of political

literature of political documents of any kind, unless the main purpose of the meeting or distribution is to further the regulation of the terms and conditions of the employment of workers.”

“I wish to urge the leadership of NLC to be guided by the above provisions of the Trade Unions Act in dealing with LP and any other political parties.