Palliative: 1000 Akure Residents Benefit from Ondo Free Medical Service

Complying with the palliative programmes of the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa administration in Ondo State, the Akure South Local Government has commenced a monthly outreach, to offer free medical services to residents of the state capital.

The programme, which commenced on Monday under the supervision of the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Dr. Gbenga Fasua, has so far seen to the medical treatment of ailing 1,000 residents in Akure.

Joined in supervision by the chairman of Akure East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Mr. Taiwo Samson, and his counterparts in Akure West LCDA, Hon. Sunday Kekereowo, and Oyemekun LCDA, Hon. Ifedayo Ologometa, medics on hand treated various categories of aiment, in gratis.

Commenting after the hours-long exercise, Fasua, the Akure South council boss, said, “This is in compliance with an aspect of the various palliative programmes designed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to assist the less-privileged in this testing period; many who cannot afford the costs of medical treatment.”

He noted, however, that “it is a continuous exercise as it will hold on monthly basis, with the deployment of medical experts to attend to various categories of ailment, at no cost”.

Fasua assured that apart from the distribution of food items to vulnerable residents, the Aiyedatiwa administration also recently released over N2 billion as soft loans to petty traders, farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs.

The governor, according to him, has also mobilised road and other contractors back to site, apart from awarding fresh contracts to provide basic social amenities.

“We, the newly appointed Transition Committee chairmen, have also keyed into Mr. Governor’s lofty agenda by initiating various forms of palliative programmes to put smiles on the faces of the masses.

“In the same vein, the state government, in concert with respective local administrations, has introduced a Community Market to provide subsidised food items and agricultural seedlings to the people,” the chairman informed.