Nigeria, Togo, Benin Republic, Niger Navies Launch Operation Safe Domain III to Counter Maritime Crimes 

To ensure enhanced safety and security in the maritime domain of Zone E through operational patrols and sustained force presence at sea, Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Niger Navies recently activated a joint maritime, air surveillance and intervention of the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) waters.

The combined maritime security initiative within the Multinational Maritime Coordination Zone E codenamed Operation Safe Domain 111 was flagged off at Cotonou Port Naval Base, Republic of Benin, on Monday, and involved vessels from participating nations with SD Abuja commanded by Captain Idongesit Udoessien as the Officer-in-Tactical-Command while Commander Ayo Pacheco manned Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KANO.

Themed ‘Protecting the Blue Economy of ECOWAS Zone E through Maritime Security Collaboration’, this multi- faceted initiative aims to fortify the blue economy of ECOWAS Zone E through unprecedented maritime security collaboration.

During the five-day operation, four vessels from Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo, alongside the aircraft provided by Nigeria, are to patrol and monitor the total water area of 105,746 square nautical miles (sqnm).

Targeted at tackling piracy and other maritime crimes, the operation is within the framework of policing duties at sea so as to deny pirates and other maritime criminals freedom of action that otherwise thrive on the Zone E flank of the GoG waters.

Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, representing the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, highlighted the operation’s goal of enhancing maritime safety and security across the GoG.

He said the third iteration of Operation Safe Domain aims to build on the lessons learned from previous operations, while enhancing information sharing and collaboration among the participants.

Recounting the successes recorded during Operations Safe Domain 1 and 11 conducted in November 2021 and September 2023, respectively, the CNS said the GoG no longer bears the tag of one of the most dangerous waters in the world.

“While we may not be where we want to be yet in terms of maritime safety and security, we have moved past the darkest days when maritime criminals operated in the Gulf of Guinea with impunity,” he added.

He attributed the success of these operations to the coordinated efforts of the ECOWAS, maritime security stakeholders, and international partners, adding that the transition from international sponsorship to Zone E member states taking full ownership of the initiative, demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring maritime safety and security.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Director of Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone E, Commodore Aniedi Ibok, said the operation was in furtherance of the implementation of the MOU on Joint Maritime Operations and Patrols (JMOP) agreed upon by the countries involved.

Commodore Ibok noted that the ECOWAS Maritime Domain has faced numerous transnational maritime security challenges, including piracy, sea robbery, and various forms of trafficking, which have undermined economic development and affected local communities.

He highlighted the adoption of the ECOWAS Integrated Maritime Strategy (EIMS) in 2014, which established a comprehensive maritime security architecture in the region, including the MMCCs in Cotonou, Accra, and Praia.

“The mission of the Centre is to strengthen activities aimed at cooperation, coordination, pooling, and interoperability of resources among Zone E Member States,” he noted.

Commodore Ibok said the significant reduction in maritime crime incidents, from 49 reported piracy cases in 2018 to just two in 2023 was part of the successes recorded to coordinated efforts by ECOWAS, member states, and international partners.

While outlining the objectives of Operation Safe Domain 111, he said it focuses on enhancing the capacity of navies and maritime security agencies; promoting information exchange and cooperation; and creating a safe environment for maritime commerce.

The Special Guest of Honour, Minister of National Defence Mr. Fortunet Alain Nouatin, represented by Brigadier General Sanni Bachabi, commended the collaborative efforts that made Operation Safe Domain III possible, just as he wished the participating nations success in achieving the exercise’s objectives.

The event drew a distinguished gathering of VVIPs from the maritime sector: Ministers, Ambassadors, and CNS of participating countries and culminated in a symbolic flag-off, marking the beginning of the operation.