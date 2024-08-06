FG: Access to Accurate Data Strategic to Growth of Oil, Gas Sector

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella, has stated that the availability of accurate and comprehensive statistical data is strategic to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He noted that this is given the centrality of the oil and gas sector to Nigeria’s economy in driving growth, innovation and development.

Ella stated this in his address at the stakeholders’ workshop on the review of the Compendium of Petroleum Statistics in Abuja, according to a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa.

He remarked that the compendium of petroleum resources was a vital document that encapsulates the performance metrics, trends, and insights that guide policy formulation, investment decisions and operations efficiencies within the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

Ella informed the participants that the compendium would serve as a vital reference document for government agencies, industry players, researchers and international partners; therefore, ensuring its accuracy and relevance is of paramount importance.

“The importance of this workshop is underscored by the fact that it provides a platform for us to gain a clear understanding of our roles and responsibilities as agencies in charge of data production in Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the workshop will yield meaningful outcomes that will significantly enhance the quality of the Compendium.

He implored the stakeholders to seize the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of the Petroleum industry.

“The ministry’s goal was to produce a compendium that not only meets the highest standards of statistics rigour but also serves as a beacon of transparency and reliability. By doing so, we enhance the credibility of our data and reinforce the confidence of all stakeholders in the information we provide,” he stated.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Statistician-General of the Federation and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), who was represented by the Director of Corporate Planning and Statistical Coordination, Mr. Austin Anyakorah, urged the ministry to be dedicated and collaborate with relevant agencies of government to get comprehensive data.

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF),who was represented by the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Strategic Planning and Documentation, Mr. Mohammed Mustapha opined that PTDF was committed to advancing the Nigerian petroleum industry through excellence in technology, and capacity building.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Usman Abdulkadir encouraged the participants to engage in open dialogue, constructive feedback, and innovative ideas.

“Let us work together to ensure that our Statistical Framework is robust, comprehensive and aligned with international best practice,” he stated.