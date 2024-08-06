CSOs Calls for Probe, Reshuffling of Reps Committee on Petroleum

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

No fewer than 23 Civil Society Organisations (CSO) have called for the probe of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream).

The CSOs also called for the suspension of the committee’s chairman Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The CSOs, in a petition dated August 5, 2024, and addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, also demanded immediate reshuffling of Joint Committee Panel on Petroleum Resources to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation into the activities of the concerned lawmakers.

The civil groups in a statement jointly signed by them cited alleged corruption cum extortion allegations; blackmailing and sponsorship of faceless groups and media attacks, and mischievous acts and internal discord by the lawmakers for the call for their suspension from the respective positions.

They alleged that the lawmakers reportedly demanded a payment of ten million dollars ($10,000,000) under the threat of calling for the sack of Mr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and Mr. Mele Kyari, Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

While describing the alleged behavior as not only unethical but also criminal, the CSOs urged the Inspector General of Police to launch an investigation into the allegation and expose the lawmakers involved and bring them to book.

“We implore the Inspector General of Police to launch an investigation into this allegation and expose the lawmakers involved in this act so that they can be brought to book.

“The behavior is not only unethical but also criminal. Such actions undermine the integrity of the House of Representatives and tarnish the image of our legislative body, it is imperative that these allegations are thoroughly investigated

“These attacks, based on falsehoods and misinformation, have been aimed at Mr. Farouk Ahmed, Mr. Mele Kyari, Honourable Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake, Honourable Aliyu Wakili Boya, Honourable Ajilo Umar, and Honourable Billy Osawaru.

“These media attacks are not only damaging to the reputations of the individuals targeted but also serve to create unnecessary tension and discord within the House of Representatives. Such divisive tactics are detrimental to the smooth functioning of our legislative processes and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“We therefore call for an immediate reshuffling of this panel to ensure that the investigation into the petroleum sector is conducted in a fair and unbiased manner.

“We wish to emphasize that if these demands are not met, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action to ensure that justice is served. The integrity of our legislative process and the reputation of the House of Representatives must be upheld at all costs.”