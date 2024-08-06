Benue PDP Suspends Ortom, State Chairman, Others

George Okoh in Makurdi





In a bizarre twist, the State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Monday, suspended the former governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, for his choice of the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election and his statement calling on Benue PDP to vote for APC in the 2027 Presidential election and Hon. Azua Ashongo for alleged gross insubordination and indiscipline.

In a statement signed by a media consultant to the party, Mr. Conilius Hwande, and released in Makurdi, added that the party’s working committee has equally suspended Chief Isaac Mffo and Bemgba Iortyom from the party.

The suspension of the duo, Hwande alleged, follows their involvement in the snatching of congress materials meant for the conduct of last Saturday’s ward congresses in Buruku and Ushongo Local Government Areas, respectively.

Hwande said the suspension takes effect from Friday, 2nd August 2024.

However, before Hwande’s statement, another statement from the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Bemgba Iyortyom, said the party has suspended three members of its State Working Committee from office for a period of one month with immediate effect.

The affected officials are State Chairman, John Ngbede; State Secretary, Joseph Nyam and State Organizing Secretary, Moses Audu.

The action was carried at an extraordinary meeting of the State Working Committee of the party on Saturday, 3rd August, 2024, at which 9 out of the 13 members were present and assented to the decision.

The suspended members are accused of forging and impersonating the State Working Committee to achieve their individual aims, instigating violence and crisis during the just concluded ward congresses of the party, and mismanagement of the finances of the party, among other things.

They have been directed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the party to answer to the charges brought against them within the period of their suspension.

He said the State Deputy Chairman, Isaac Mffo, is now the State Chairman of the PDP in Benue State in Acting capacity.