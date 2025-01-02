PDP: Tinubu’s New Year Speech Signposts Gloom

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2025 New Year Day address further confirmed its position and that of most Nigerians that there was no hope in sight for the nation under his administration, because it signposted gloom.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, of the party, Debo Ologunagba, the party described the speech as a self-satisfying posturing, which further validated the notorious fact that the Tinubu-led APC administration was completely disconnected and unconcerned with the hardship Nigerians were going through as a result of the ill-implemented policies and gross mismanagement of resources under the President’s watch.

”Nigerians were appalled that despite the prodding by the PDP and well-meaning citizens, President Tinubu’s New Year speech did not articulate any specific direction for the nation or proffer solution to the myriad of problems caused by APC’s misrule.

”President Tinubu’s speech again underlines APC’s insensitivity to the anguish of Nigerians by failing to present any definite policy roadmap towards reducing the price of petroleum products, addressing the widespread hunger in the land and revamping our ailing productive sector.

”The speech did not articulate any solution-based direction for the critical sectors of electricity, oil and gas, road infrastructure, food production among other areas that are fundamental to the wellbeing of citizens.

“It was also pathetically devoid of a precise plan to address unemployment through strategic investment to stimulate multisectoral Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the country,” Ologunagba stated.

He stressed further that, ”If indeed the APC administration has the interest of Nigerians at heart, the New Year address would have made definite pronouncements on the price of fuel especially given that with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage, national refining capacity and effective policing of our borders, Nigerians should not pay more than N350 per liter for petrol within the country.

”In any case, from the speech, it is clear that the Tinubu-led APC administration lacks the expected patriotic commitment as well as required capacity, competence and skills to effectively harness and manage the resources of the nation for the good of the citizens.

”Moreover, President Tinubu’s claim in the speech that Nigerians placed their confidence in him as their President is ludicrous and shows that he is disconnected from the reality of his abysmal perception among Nigerians.

”Mr. President must realise that Nigerians have lost faith in his administration, they have since moved on and are eagerly waiting for the next round of election that will mark the end of the nightmare which the APC represents to our nation.

”Our Party however counsels President Tinubu to redeem his image by ending the insensitivity of his administration, listen to Nigerians and get more committed and focused on the purpose of governance which is the welfare and security of the people,” the PDP spokesman said.