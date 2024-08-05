SROL Shines at Summit as Shettima Tasks Stakeholders on Mining Sector

Raheem Akingbolu

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Limited, has described the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2024 held recently at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja as a boost for the group.

SROL made a significant impact with their innovative presentations and active engagement in pivotal discussions.

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Thor Explorations Limited, Chris Omo-Osagie, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Segun Lawson, at the event, highlighted the Nigeria’s evolving natural resources landscape, particularly the solid minerals sector, and showcased SROL’s flagship project, the Segilola Gold Mine. Lawson emphasised the transformative journey to a fully operational gold mine and reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainable practices, community development, and regulatory compliance.

He also emphasised the company’s long-term view in the Nigerian solid minerals industry and its operational achievements, particularly noting the primarily Nigerian workforce.

“With a workforce that is 98 percent Nigerian, and by leveraging the expertise of the 2 percent expatriate resources, we ensure effective knowledge transfer to our Nigerian team, fostering the development of mining skills and capacity within the country. This commitment to local talent not only strengthens our operations but also contributes to the broader growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s mining industry.”

During the opening remarks, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasised Nigeria’s dedication to value addition in the mining sector.

According to him, “Our country offers so much more. That is why we are using this platform to bond with you and share our commitment to harness the boundless potential of Africa’s Mining and Energy Industries.”

The president reiterated the administration’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that encourages local value addition before export, aiming to engage youths in economic activities and boost foreign exchange earnings.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, underscored the federal government’s dedication to sustainable mineral resource management. “By leveraging global expertise, technology, and capital, we can transform our natural resources into a catalyst for sustainable development,” noted Alake, highlighting the comprehensive reforms that have transformed the sector into a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification strategy.

SROL’s presence at AFNIS 2024 reflects its leadership in the mining sector and its proactive approach to addressing critical industry issues. The company’s commitment to innovative ESG practices, community engagement, and sustainable development sets a strong example for the industry.