Protest: Sani Imposes 24-hour Curfew on Kaduna, Zaria

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolitan cities to avert a breakdown of law and order.

In a statement on Monday in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the decision was taken following the activities of criminal elements who have resorted to looting and destroying public and private property under the guise of protest.

He said the State Security Council, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, took the decision after reviewing the security situation.

The statement read: “There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.

“In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolises and environs with immediate effect.

“Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security.

“Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required.”

Thousands of protesters, mostly underage children and youths, had on Monday morning, trooped out, blocking some major roads within Kaduna metropolis in continuation of the nationwide protest on hunger and bad governance in Nigeria.

They were carrying Russian flags and calling on the Russian president to take over Nigeria.

However, some of them resorted to breaking into offices and shops and looting of property.

The Kaduna offices of the African Independent Television (AIT) and Vision FM radio, located along the busy Ahmadu Bello Way, were vandalised by the hoodlums.

Several other shops were also vandalised and looted by the miscreants.

Some residents, who went out for their normal activities, returned home when they noticed the violent nature of the protesters.

The protesters, who were uncoordinated, blocked the Police College roundabout along Independence Way as they marched through Constitution Road, connecting with other group of protesters at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Roundabout.

Similarly, the NEPA roundabout, Railway Station roundabout and the Kawo overhead Bridge were reportedly blocked by the protesters as they marched wildly on the streets singing solidarity songs.

Besides carrying the Russian flags, some of them were armed with sticks.