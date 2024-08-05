NPN, AfPC Make Moves to Entrench Nigerian Diaspora for National Devt

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Nigerian Professionals Network (NPN) and Africa Policy Conversations (AfPC) have convened a landmark event at Kings House in London to entrench the Nigerian Diaspora for national development.

The event titled: ‘Nurturing Nigeria’s Future: Mobilising Resources for Impact Investments’, was a gathering of Nigerian professionals and policymakers to explore avenues for impactful investments in Nigeria.

The President of NPN, Olumide Lawal, set the stage by emphasising the diaspora’s pivotal role in fostering resilient communities and driving economic progress in Nigeria.

A highlight of the event was the dialogue with Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, who addressed challenges such as corruption, ethnic and religious biases in investments, policy uncertainties, and efforts by the state to create a conducive environment for investments.

Sani underscored Kaduna’s reforms in business climate, removal of bureaucratic hurdles, and attracting significant investments in agriculture and solid minerals.

He stated that Kaduna State has been able to attract about $600million worth of investment in the state.

The session on investment opportunities showcased Plateau and Kaduna States’ potential in agriculture, mining, and renewable energy.

Also, the Economic Adviser to the Governor of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Mohammed detailed the state vast agricultural resources and mining opportunities, highlighting its proactive measures in establishing special economic zones and fostering partnerships to boost economic activities.

The event also featured insights from diaspora experts like Dr. Iwa Salami, the director of Centre of Fintech at University of East London, who emphasised financial inclusion through digital innovation and crowd-funding for MSMEs.

Also, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder of The Family in London, stressed community empowerment as a catalyst for national progress, urging support for small businesses and professional networks.

This event did not only foster dialogue but also set a precedent for continued collaboration and actionable initiatives aimed at transforming Nigeria’s economic landscape through Diaspora-driven investments and innovations.