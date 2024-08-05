Nigeria in Paris 2024 Medal Zone as Oborududu Hits S’final

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Paris

Team Nigeria will have cause to smile with any colour medal following a brilliant display by Blessing Oborududu a few minutes ago in her match against Koumba Larroque at the Champ de Mars Arena in Paris.

The Nigerian, who made her debut at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, was a better wrestler of the night in the women’s Freestyle 68kg but had to come from 1-2 down to a 3-2 towards the final stage of the bout.

But the bout took a dramatic turn with 30 seconds to finish when Nigeria secured a pinfall to leave the score at 5-2, which the Parisian contested but when the video of the fall was reviewed, the Nigerian won and secured a point while her opponent was a point deducted to leave the final score line at 6-2 and silenced the capacity crowd at the arena.

Earlier in the day, Oborududu had beaten Linda Morais of Canada 8-2.