  Monday, 5th August, 2024

NewGlobe Crowned Pan-African Digital Learning Platform of the Year

Business

NewGlobe, a leading education technology company, clinched the prestigious Pan-African Digital Learning Platform of the Year award at the 20th anniversary of the Titans of Tech Awards, held in Lagos on July 27th, 2024. The award recognises NewGlobe’s exceptional contributions to improving education outcomes across Africa through innovative digital learning solutions.

The annual Titans of Tech Awards, a beacon for recognizing excellence in Nigeria’s ICT industry, was a star-studded event graced by the presence of dignitaries including Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, represented by Ogbede Ifaluyi – Isibor, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology and a prestigious array of honourees.

Don Pedro Aganbi, convener of the awards, set the tone for the evening with an inspiring address, highlighting the pivotal role of technology in shaping Nigeria’s future. He underscored the significance of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of industry pioneers who have contributed immensely to the nation’s technological advancement.

NewGlobe’s Group Managing Director for Nigeria, Dr. Akin-Olusoji Akinyele, expressed his profound gratitude upon receiving the award, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the achievement. He stated, “We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the visionary leadership of our partners across Africa. Our collaboration with governments in Nigeria, particularly Edo, Lagos, Kwara, and Bayelsa states, has been instrumental in reaching over a million children and delivering transformative learning experiences.”

