NEMA Presents Relief Items to Kebbi Flood Victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed food and non-food items to the victims of 2024 flood disaster in Kebbi.

This is contained in a statement by, Head of the NEMA Sokoto Operation Office, Aliyu Shehu-Kafindangi, yesterday in Gusau.

According to him, the gesture is in response to a request by the state government and lawmakers as well as assessment of flood incident conducted by NEMA and Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Shehu-Kafindangi said the agency distributed the items to households affected by the disaster in 13 local government areas of the state.

He listed the areas to Birnin kebbi; Kalgo, Suru, Bagudo, Maiyama, Koko-Besse, Jega, Argungu, Arewa, Dandi, Augie, Alier and, Gwandu.

“The gesture was also aimed at providing succour to communities affected by the disaster.

“The relief items comprise food items such as rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, seasoning, pasta, pasta, and salt, while the non-food items include mosquito nets, blanket and nylon mats.

“The direct distribution exercise is expected to benefit the victims and mitigate the impact of the disaster on them,” he said.

He said the distribution exercise was supervised by the officials of the NEMA Sokoto Operations Office, Office of the Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Bello Relisco, and representatives of House of Representatives members in the six federal constituencies in the state